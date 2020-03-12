Coronavirus in Minnesota: 9 cases of COVID-19 confirmed as of Thursday

Minnesota now has nine confirmed cases of the new coronavirus in the state. Four new cases were reported on Thursday.

The World Health Organization has now declared the outbreak of COVID-19 a pandemic. Minnesota health officials announced the first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 6. Live updates streaming now at fox9.com/live

MINNESOTA CASES SO FAR

There are now cases reported in Anoka, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey and Stearns counties.

Ramsey County

Male resident older than 65 who had recently traveled on a cruise ship with a known COVID-19 case. The patient began to develop symptoms on Feb. 25 and sought health care on March 5. They are in isolation and recovering at home.

Resident in their 30s who was likely exposed while traveling internationally. They are in isolation and recovering at home.

Anoka County

Advertisement

Resident in their 30s who was likely exposed through contact with international travelers. They are currently hospitalized in critical condition.

Carver County

Resident in their 50s who was likely exposed while traveling in Europe in late February. They are in isolation and recovering at home.

Olmsted County

Resident in their 50s who was likely exposed while traveling internationally. They are in isolation and recovering at home.

CORONAVIRUSNOW.COM: FOX launches national hub for COVID-19 news and updates

COLLEGES MOVE CLASSES ONLINE, STUDY ABROAD PROGRAMS CANCELED

Concerns regarding the virus has led some colleges and universities in Minnesota to suspend in-person instruction and move classes online. The University of Minnesota is suspending in-person instruction, including field experiences and clinicals, across its five campuses beginning Wednesday, March 18.

As far as secondary schools go, Saint Thomas Academy and Visitation School in Mendota Heights canceled classes on Thursday, March 12 and Friday, March 13 heading into spring break after a parent at Saint Thomas Academy tested positive for COVID-19.

MINNESOTA SPORTS SUSPENDED, CANCELED OR POSTPONED

The Minnesota Timberwolves are done for the season after the NBA suspended the rest of its season. Major League Soccer is also suspending its matches for 30 days, which means the Minnesota United will not take the pitch for awhile.

READ MORE: Minnesota sports and COVID-19: What's cancelled, suspended, postponed and more

NCAA sports are also in jeoporady. The University of Minnesota Athletic Department is limiting fan access to home events moving forward due to Coronavirus concerns and the Big Ten Tournament has already been canceled.

ABOUT COVID-19

The virus that causes COVID-19 is spread primarily by respiratory droplets when an infected person coughs or sneezes, similar to how influenza is spread. It can also spread when people touch surfaces that have been contaminated by an infected person and then touch their eyes, nose or mouth.

The Minnesota Department of Health stressed the importance of all Minnesotans continuing to do those things that can limit the spread of the coronavirus:

Stay home and away from others if you are sick

Cover your coughs and sneezes with your elbow or a tissue

Wash your hands frequently for 20 seconds with soap and water

Avoid touching your face throughout the day

If you think you have been exposed to COVID-19 and develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, call your healthcare provider immediately. For more information from the CDC, click here.

More information about coronavirus can be found on MDH’s Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) website. MDH has set up a COVID-19 public hotline that is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The hotline number is 651-201-3920.