Community gathers for Fargo police officer Jake Wallin's memorial service

Community members gathered in Pequot Lakes, Minnesota, to honor fallen Fargo police officer Jake Wallin on Saturday.

United together through mourning and joined together in prayer, hundreds packed inside the gym at Pequot Lakes High School on Saturday to honor and remember Jake Ryan Wallin.

The 23-year-old Fargo police officer was still in the last phases of training when he suddenly died in the line of duty on July 14.

"Looking across the room today, I can see that he definitely made a difference," Jake’s aunt Jodi said.

Fargo Police Chief Dave Zibolski says the killing was a premeditated ambush without provocation. Mohamed Barakat was armed with about 1,800 rounds and a grenade on the day of the attack. He shot and seriously injured two other officers and killed Wallin in what the chief believes may have only been the beginning of his plans.

On Saturday, chief Zibolski read a message from one of the recovering officers, Andrew Dotas: "I’m in a hospital bed right now, and I’m constantly reminded that our roles could’ve been reversed. It’s my duty to make sure that this sacrifice lives on," Zibolski read. "Jake, you’re a true hero. Rest easy brother, we got it from here."

As the community grieves, it’s doing its best to honor Wallin’s memory, vowing to keep him in their thoughts and prayers. He leaves behind a father Jeff, mother Amy, brother Brady, fiancée Winter, and an aunt Jodi.

"There will never be another like him. He was greatly loved, and he is dearly and deeply missed," Aunt Jodi said.

"Jake, you will never be forgotten. While your time was short, your impact was immense. You’ll always be a cherished member of our family, and we wish God‘s blessing upon you and your family," Zibolski finished. "May they and everyone take solace in the knowledge that your actions saved lives."



Community members in Fargo can pay their respects to Officer Wallin at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 26, at the Scheel's Arena.

