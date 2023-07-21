North Dakota Attorney General to provide update on Fargo police shooting

North Dakota Attorney General Drew Wrigley will be holding a news conference Friday morning to provide an update on the shooting which killed one Fargo police officer and injured two other officers in what authorities called an ambush attack.

The press conference will begin at 10:30 a.m. Along with the Attorney General, Chief Deputy Attorney General Claire Ness, Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) Special Agent Casey Miller, and the Fargo Police Chief David Zibolski will be present at the press conference.

One week ago, Fargo Officer Jake Wallin, from St. Michael, Minnesota, was killed in a shooting that also injured fellow officers Andrew Dotas and Tyler Hawes and an innocent 25-year-old woman. Authorities were responding to a traffic accident when the gunman, identified as 37-year-old Mohamad Barakat, began opening fire in an "ambush attack." The gunman was shot and killed by another officer at the scene. His motive is still under investigation.

