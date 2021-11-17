Code White expanding access to affordable teeth whitening

With a dream and few resources, David Hicks and his business partner Cartier Banks launched Code White Teeth Whitening in 2018.

Three years later, and with a studio in Edina and a new one in Eden Prairie, their focus is on expanding and taking on household names in the oral healthcare industry.

"That’s our main thing. We want to be the number one affordable oral healthcare company," says David Hicks, chief operating officer of Code White.

Hicks and Banks are part of a small group of entrepreneurs in the country launching businesses focused on brightening smiles. This, as teeth whitening technology becomes more accessible and more affordable.

"Whether it's teeth whitening products, whether it's toothpaste and toothbrushes. Anything that's in that oral field, we want to be able to provide,' says Code White founder Cartier Banks.

The two entrepreneurs are eyeing locations in Atlanta, Houston, and Europe.

Code White is a small Black-owned business that has the goal of building an empire one smile, at a time.

"It’s been great to be able to do something that’s untapped. We don’t have any competition in our lane; we’re just in our own lane and will continue pushing," says Banks.

The teeth whitening industry is growing and isn't limited to dentists anymore.

Code White has plans to move to the Eden Prairie Mall in a few weeks.