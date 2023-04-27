Coast Guard rescues man from Lake Superior in Duluth

article

A 47-year-old man was rescued from Lake Superior, according to the Duluth Fire Department.

Duluth Fire says shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday they were dispatched to a water emergency near Pier B by the Bayfront Festival Park.

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the man in the lake holding on to the remains of old Pier D.

The U.S. Coast Guard got to the man and pulled him from the water. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for possible hypothermia. He did not appear to have any other injuries.