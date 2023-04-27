Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 PM CDT, Wabasha County, Buffalo County
12
River Flood Warning
until WED 3:01 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 9:00 AM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until SAT 7:00 AM CDT, Le Sueur County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:00 AM CDT, Hennepin County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 10:00 PM CDT, Carver County, Scott County, Sibley County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 7:00 PM CDT, Carver County
River Flood Warning
until MON 1:00 PM CDT, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Hennepin County, Nicollet County, Wright County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 1:00 AM CDT, Anoka County, Hennepin County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Houston County, Kittson County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Winona County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County

Coast Guard rescues man from Lake Superior in Duluth

Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 47-year-old man was rescued from Lake Superior, according to the Duluth Fire Department. 

Duluth Fire says shortly before 8:30 a.m. Thursday they were dispatched to a water emergency near Pier B by the Bayfront Festival Park. 

When crews arrived at the scene, they found the man in the lake holding on to the remains of old Pier D. 

The U.S. Coast Guard got to the man and pulled him from the water. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was treated for possible hypothermia. He did not appear to have any other injuries. 