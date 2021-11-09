Elsa Segura sentenced to life in prison for role in kidnapping, murder of Monique Baugh

Elsa Segura, one of the suspects found guilty in the kidnapping and murder of real estate agent Monique Baugh, was sentenced to life in prison Tuesday morning. Segura, 29, was sentenced to life in prison without possibility of release for her role in the murder, which involved making phone calls to set up the kidnapping. The law says she is just as culpable for those actions.

In September, Segura was found guilty by a jury of aiding and abetting attempted premeditated first-degree murder, aiding and abetting kidnapping, and aiding and abetting first-degree murder while committing kidnapping.

Prosecutors said Segura lured Monique Baugh to a phony home showing in Maple Grove on New Year’s Eve 2019. There, the realtor was kidnapped, tortured and eventually murdered.

According to prosecutors, Segura was helping her boyfriend, Lyndon Wiggins, who was in a dispute with Baugh's boyfriend over a record label contract. It’s also believed he wanted to get even, as he believed the boyfriend snitched on him for dealing drugs.

Baugh’s boyfriend was also shot, but he survived.

Segura's defense team tried to argue that she didn't know Wiggins intended on killing Baugh, but prosecutors said her use of an alias and burner phone was evidence of her willing participation.

Meanwhile, Wanda Williams-Baugh, Monique’s mother, said her pain has intensified as time goes by.

"There hasn’t been a day where I haven’t thought about Monique’s murder, about how cruelly she was treated and how terrified she must have been."

Her mother went on to say that Segura’s phone call played a significant role.

"It was a huge role, and it worked. Those phone calls put my daughter right where Cedric Berry and Berry Davis wanted her…they got her and they tortured her and they killed her. And they left her babies without their mother."