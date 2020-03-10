Cloquet, Minnesota man charged with killing pregnant girlfriend, her young son

article

Charges were filed Tuesday against a Cloquet, Minnesota man accused of killing his pregnant girlfriend and her young son at their house on the Fond du Lac Reservation over the weekend.

The Carlton County Attorney’s Office charged Sheldon Thompson, 33, three counts of second-degree murder.

According to the charges, on Saturday, the Fond du Lac Police Department received a 911 call from a concerned citizen who said they had spoken with Thompson the day before and that during the conversation he made statements indicating he had killed his 27-year-old girlfriend and her 20-month-old son.

Officers with the Fond du Lac and Cloquet police departments responded to the girlfriend’s house on the 1600 block of Locke Lane in Cloquet to conduct a welfare check.

After gaining entry to the home, they located the girlfriend’s body in the closet of one of the bedrooms. She had several deep lacerations on her body, including one on the front of her neck.

Officers located the body of her son in a separate bedroom. He had observable bruising around his head.

Authorities began trying to locate Thompson. They learned that a woman had picked him up at a home in Cloquet and, after driving around for a period, dropped him off on the side of the road.

Thompson called 911 wanting to turn himself in to police and gave them his location. Authorities eventually located him in a wooded area off Mission Road in Perch Lake Township on the reservation and took him into custody.

Authorities learned from witnesses that Thompson had told a number of people that he killed his girlfriend and her son.

An autopsy was performed on the body of Thompson’s girlfriend, which confirmed she had been 13 weeks pregnant when she was murdered.

Thompson made his first court appearance on Tuesday. The judge set his bail at $1 million with no cash option. His next court appearance is on March 16.