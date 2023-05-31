Clerical error leaves Cambridge-Isanti athletes off roster for state competition

With less than 48 hours to go until state sectionals, high school track athletes are preparing for the competition.

Instead, Evelyn Wiltrout and Erin Baker are fighting to get back onto a roster they have already earned a spot on.

"We've been working so hard all season for this one meet, and it's just really disappointing," said Baker.

A clerical error by their coach accidentally left all of the female shot put athletes from Cambridge-Isanti High School off the roster for the meet this Friday. The girls were informed of the error, which only impacted the shot put event, on Tuesday night.

"We didn't make this decision. It wasn't up to us. We didn't have any responsibility in getting the roster submitted, so it's not fair that we are punished for someone else's mistake," said Wiltrout.

Evelyn's parents, Shari and Eric, say multiple people – including the coach, athletic director, and athletic directors from other high schools – reached out to the Minnesota State High School League, asking them to fix the error, but to no avail.

"Around noon (Wednesday), we received a reply that (MSHSL) were not going to change their position, and they are not allowing the girls to be added back onto the roster," said Shari.

As a graduating senior, sectionals could be Evelyn's last chance to compete in a sport she's grown to love. Along with Erin, she'll keep training and holding out hope the decision-makers at MSHSL change their minds.

"It seems that common sense should prevail here," said Eric.

"This decision is not teaching them anything. There's no value being imparted on these youth. There are no leadership skills. There's no lesson being learned here," added Shari.

The Wiltrouts say they will keep fighting to get their daughter back on the roster before the competition on Friday and are considering all their legal options.

As of Wednesday night, the Minnesota State High School League has not responded to Fox 9's requests for comment on the matter.