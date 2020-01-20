City of Minneapolis: 787 cars towed during weekend snow emergency

article

The city of Minneapolis says 787 cars were towed over the weekend during the first two days of a snow emergency.

A winter storm dumped 5 inches of snow on Minneapolis Friday night and Saturday, causing the city to issue the snow emergency.

As a result, 787 cars were towed and hundreds more were ticketed for improperly parking on city streets during the emergency.

The winter weather caused havoc on highways as well as city streets, too. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, between 5 a.m. Friday and 6 a.m. Saturday, there were 683 crashes and 662 spinouts statewide. There were at least 67 crashes involving injuries, one death and one serious injury.

Troopers say the death came Saturday evening as a snowmobiler was hit while crossing Highway 169 in northern Minnesota.

163 crashes were reported on Minnesota roads Sunday between 6 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. In that same timeframe, the State Patrol tallied 181 spinouts and 30 total injuries as a result.