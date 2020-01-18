Chaska man dies after snowmobile is hit by truck in northern Minnesota

A snowmobiler crossing Highway 169 was killed Saturday night after being hit by a truck.

First responders were called around 5:45 p.m. to the highway near 610th Street in Macville Township, Minnesota, just south of Hill City, for the crash.

According to troopers, a man driving a Polaris Indy snowmobile was killed as he attempted to cross 169 from the westside ditch to the eastside.

Investigators say, while in the southbound lane, the snowmobile was hit by a Toyota Tundra. The snowmobiler, identified as 56-year-old Kyle Hegna of Chaska, was taken to Grand Itasca Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Traffic was blocked for more than an hour Saturday night as the incident was investigated.