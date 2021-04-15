City of Champlin declares curfew for Thursday night

article

The City of Champlin, Minnesota has declared a curfew for Thursday night as the Twin Cities braces for another night of protests following the police shooting death of Daunte Wright.

The curfew in Champlin starts at 9 p.m. Thursday and runs until 5 a.m. the following morning. Champlin is the first and only city in the metro to declare a curfew for Thursday night, as of 3 p.m. Thursday. It's unclear if other cities will follow suit.

In Brooklyn Center, the epicenter of unrest since Wright's shooting, officials say no decision has been made on whether to extend the curfew for Thursday.

Wednesday, Minneapolis and St. Paul opted to go without curfews. No looting or break-ins were reported Thursday night in Minneapolis.

With or without curfews, Operation Safety Net -- the collective of law enforcement agencies in the Twin Cities formed to prevent unrest surrounding the Chauvin trial -- remains in "Phase 3" of its operations, meaning there will be a more visible presence of police and National Guard members around the metro.

Curfews for Thursday

Advertisement