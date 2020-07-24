City Council votes to seize control of Minneapolis Police Department spokesperson

The Minneapolis City Council voted Friday 9-3 to seize control of the Minneapolis Police Department public spokesperson position.

Council Vice President Andrea Jenkins and council members Lisa Goodman and Linea Palmisano and were the three “no” votes.

The move brings the public information officer role under the city’s communications department, and effectively gives the City Council control over the messaging and release of public information from the MPD.

On Wednesday, the City Council voted unanimously to amend the budget to eliminate the public spokesperson position from the police department, but the amendment still needed a full City Council vote at Friday’s meeting.

Councilman Jeremy Schroeder, a sponsor of the amendment, said he was motivated by an initial news release from the police department that described the death of George Floyd as a “medical incident.” He described the errors of omission as “egregious.”

Journalists have raised concerns that the council-directed spokesman could be manipulated by the council.

Council member Steve Fletcher said Friday the city's communications staff "is not subject to politicization,” but he did not offer any evidence to support his claim.