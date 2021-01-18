Christmas tree catches fire in south Minneapolis home

article

A Christmas tree caught fire in a south Minneapolis home Monday afternoon, according to Minneapolis Fire Chief Bryan Tyner.

Tyner said around 3:20 p.m., firefighters responded to a call that a fire started on the tree and spread to the kitchen in a home in the 3800 block of 15th Avenue South.

Firefighters were able to quickly put out the fire. No one was injured.

The total damage to the home remains unclear.

Holiday decorations, including Christmas trees, can be a fire hazard, according to the National Fire Protection Association. Officials advise trees should be removed after the holidays or after they dry out.