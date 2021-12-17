Radio City Rockettes cancel season due to COVID outbreak

The Radio City Rockettes are canceling their entire 2021 season due to COVID-19 cases.

"We regret that we are unable to continue the Christmas Spectacular this season due to increasing challenges from the pandemic," the Rockettes posted on Twitter.

The show had canceled Friday show due to breakthrough COVID-19 cases among members of the production moments before the 11 a.m. performance. At least some of the cases appeared to be among members of the orchestra.

The annual show features the Rockettes and is a holiday tradition in the city. People were already in their seats when they were told the show was canceled. Children and adults were seen crying outside the Midtown Manhattan venue after realizing they were not going to get to see the show.

NY SETS RECORD FOR SINGLE-DAY CASES

Many in the crowd were tourists who had traveled to New York City to see the show.

"All tickets for impacted shows will be fully refunded at the point of purchase," the Rockettes said in a tweet.

New York City is seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases as the omicron variant spreads. The city saw the number of cases double in three days and then set a one-day record for the entire pandemic on Friday.

The city will distribute 500,000 rapid at-home tests through community organizations and also hand out 1 million KN95 masks through the city's Test and Trace Corps, community-based organizations, and clinics, according to the mayor.