Christmas Eve stabbing in Minneapolis leaves man dead, woman in custody

A man has died after being stabbed by a woman on Christmas Eve morning in Minneapolis, police said.

Minneapolis police say that officers responded to the 5200 block of Minnehaha Avenue around 8 a.m. on reports of a stabbing.

According to law enforcement, officers found a 46-year-old man who had been fatally stabbed in a residence. A 30-year-old woman was arrested at the scene.

Police are currently investigating, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and the exact cause of death.