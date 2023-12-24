Expand / Collapse search

Christmas Eve stabbing in Minneapolis leaves man dead, woman in custody

By FOX 9 Staff
Crime and Public Safety
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man has died after being stabbed by a woman on Christmas Eve morning in Minneapolis, police said. 

Minneapolis police say that officers responded to the 5200 block of Minnehaha Avenue around 8 a.m. on reports of a stabbing. 

According to law enforcement, officers found a 46-year-old man who had been fatally stabbed in a residence. A 30-year-old woman was arrested at the scene. 

Police are currently investigating, and the Hennepin County Medical Examiner will identify the victim and the exact cause of death. 