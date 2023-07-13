Chipotle tests the 'autocado,' a robot to help make guacamole faster

Chipotle is testing out a "cobot" that can cut guacamole prep time in half.

According to the fast food chain, the Autocado is a prototype that "cuts, cores and peels avocados before they are hand mashed." It’s being tested at the Chipotle Cultivate Center in Irvine, California.

This year, the company is expected to use about 4.5 million cases of avocados – more than 100 million pounds of fruit – at its 3,200-plus restaurants in the U.S., Canada and Europe.

Currently, it takes Chiptole teams about 50 minutes to manually make guac. The cobot, or collaborative robot made for human interaction, could ultimately reduce prep time by 50%, the company said.

It was made in collaboration with Vebu, an automation, robotics and intelligence company that works with the food industry.

How the ‘autocado’ works

According to Chipotle, here’s how the autocado works: