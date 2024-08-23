Minnesota children's vaccine rates decline since pandemic

Minnesota health officials, including ones at M Health Fairview, are sounding the alarm as children's vaccine rates decline in Minnesota. This comes during an outbreak of measles across the globe, and as school is about to start in the state.

Decline in children's vaccines

M Health Fairview says they are sounding the alarm, and making it easy for families to get their children vaccinated ahead of school, as vaccine rates decline.

The decline causes concerns for health officials, especially during a global measles outbreak, with 34 confirmed cases in Minnesota.

M Health Fairview officials say that while Minnesota usually ranks highly for childhood vaccine coverage, there is a trend of "vaccine hesitancy and outbreaks of vaccine-preventable diseases."

According to the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH), since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, vaccine rates for kindergarten students in Minnesota have been declining. 73.4% of 6-year-olds and 40.5% of 13-year-olds in Minnesota were up-to-date on all the recommended vaccines.

In the 2019-2020 school year, 92.6% of kindergarteners were vaccinated against measles, mumps and rubella (MMR), while in the 2023-2024 school year the vaccine rate for MMR dipped to 87.1%.

MDH also says that about 40% of Minneapolis Public Schools students are behind on vaccine schedules.

Ways to get your child vaccinated

M Health Fairview provides vaccine-only appointments, which can be made by calling 1-855-FAIRVIEW.

The M Health Fairview Clinic -Roselawn is piloting a popup vaccine clinic with community organizations to help families get their children vaccinated with no direct cost to them.

