Children's Minnesota gets a taste of the Minnesota State Fair

Children's Minnesota in St. Paul found a special way to celebrate the State Fair despite its cancellation this season.

The hospital kicked off the State Fair on Wheels, offering patients a way to celebrate the fun of the fair.

Credit: Children's Minnesota

According to a release, instead of patients getting together to celebrate, carts were used to bring the fair fun to their rooms. One cart delivered state fair-themed food such as corn dogs and cotton candy. Another cart was filled with goodie bags, arts and crafts projects, balloons and stuffed animals. There was also a caricature artist creating caricatures for patients virtually.

The in-house TV station at Children’s Minnesota, Star Studio, also has a full week of state fair-themed shows for patients.