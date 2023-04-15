Children’s book highlights cultures colliding in the kitchen

A new children’s book highlights the story of a cross-cultural family coming together at the dinner table.

"Sam and the Incredible African American Food Fight" written by Shannon Gibney with illustrations by Charly Palmer, is set to launch on Tuesday. The book features how 6-year-old Sam, with his African American mom and Liberian Dad, finds a way to bring everyone in his cross-cultural family together at the dinner table.

"Culture is so much about food," said Gibney. "That’s so much of what families organize themselves around and connect around, and even argue around sometimes."

The children’s book features some cultural recipes including Torbogee, a soup from a northern Libera community. The soup contains ingredients like vegetables, meats and cassava leaf. See the full recipe created by Norgbo Corvah below.

The book will launch on April 18 at North Hennepin Community College from 4-6 p.m. There will be games, food samples, a book reading and book signing available. To register for the free event, click here. To buy the book after it’s released on Tuesday, click here.