Children’s book highlights cultures colliding in the kitchen

River Flood Warning
until TUE 2:12 AM CDT, Eau Claire County
23
Flood Warning
until MON 3:45 PM CDT, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 9:00 AM CDT, Buffalo County, Dunn County, Pepin County
Flood Warning
until MON 7:45 PM CDT, Traverse County
River Flood Warning
until MON 2:30 AM CDT, Roseau County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 AM CDT, Pine County, Todd County, Burnett County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until THU 1:00 AM CDT, Pine County
River Flood Warning
from TUE 1:00 PM CDT until THU 10:00 PM CDT, Norman County
River Flood Warning
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 9:24 AM CDT until WED 9:24 PM CDT, Marshall County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:36 AM CDT, Kanabec County
River Flood Warning
until WED 1:00 PM CDT, Cottonwood County, Murray County, Redwood County
River Flood Warning
until WED 7:00 AM CDT, Clay County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County
Flood Warning
until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Clay County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, Wilkin County
River Flood Warning
until FRI 7:00 PM CDT, Carlton County
River Flood Warning
until SUN 5:34 AM CDT, Brown County
Flood Warning
until MON 4:00 PM CDT, Aitkin County, Carlton County, Carlton County, Lake County, Pine County, Saint Louis County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Aitkin County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Anoka County, Big Stone County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carver County, Carver County, Chippewa County, Chippewa County, Clay County, Clay County, Crow Wing County, Crow Wing County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Dakota County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Goodhue County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Hennepin County, Houston County, Kittson County, Lac Qui Parle County, Marshall County, Morrison County, Nicollet County, Norman County, Norman County, Polk County, Polk County, Polk County, Ramsey County, Redwood County, Renville County, Renville County, Scott County, Sherburne County, Stearns County, Stearns County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Traverse County, Wabasha County, Wabasha County, Washington County, Washington County, Washington County, Wilkin County, Winona County, Wright County, Wright County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County, Yellow Medicine County, Buffalo County, Buffalo County, La Crosse County, Pepin County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Pierce County, Saint Croix County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 4:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Douglas County
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 8:00 AM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Washburn County
Winter Storm Watch
from SUN 7:00 PM CDT until MON 10:00 AM CDT, Houston County, Winona County, Barron County, Chippewa County, Dunn County, Eau Claire County, Buffalo County, Pepin County

Children’s book highlights cultures colliding in the kitchen

By FOX 9 Staff
Published 
Minnesota
FOX 9

Cultures collide in new children's book

"Sam and the incredible African and American Food Fight" highlights the story of a cross-cultural family coming together at the dinner table. The book is set to launch on Tuesday.

(FOX 9) - A new children’s book highlights the story of a cross-cultural family coming together at the dinner table. 

"Sam and the Incredible African American Food Fight" written by Shannon Gibney with illustrations by Charly Palmer, is set to launch on Tuesday. The book features how 6-year-old Sam, with his African American mom and Liberian Dad, finds a way to bring everyone in his cross-cultural family together at the dinner table.  

"Culture is so much about food," said Gibney. "That’s so much of what families organize themselves around and connect around, and even argue around sometimes."

The children’s book features some cultural recipes including Torbogee, a soup from a northern Libera community. The soup contains ingredients like vegetables, meats and cassava leaf. See the full recipe created by Norgbo Corvah below. 

The book will launch on April 18 at North Hennepin Community College from 4-6 p.m. There will be games, food samples, a book reading and book signing available. To register for the free event, click here. To buy the book after it’s released on Tuesday, click here