Baby in vehicle safe after carjacking in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota

A baby was reported safe after the vehicle the child was in was stolen Friday in Inver Grove Heights, Minnesota.

According to police, at about 4 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of 56th Street on a report of a carjacking. Officers were told there was a six-month-old child in the car at the time of the theft.

While officers searched the area, a U of M Fairview Ambulance crew spotted the stolen vehicle and told police where it was located.

Officers arrived on scene and found the baby safe. The suspect, a 32-year-old West St. Paul man, was taken into custody.