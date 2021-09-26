Child grazed by bullet while sleeping in bed in Minneapolis

article

Minneapolis police say a boy sleeping in his bed overnight was grazed by a bullet after shots were fired near his home.

According to police, officers responded to calls for a shooting shortly after 3 a.m. on the 2400 block of Portland Avenue. At the scene, they learned a child, identified by police only as a "juvenile male", had been grazed by a stray bullet on the side of head while in his bed.

The boy was taken to Hennepin County Medical Center for treatment but is expected to be okay.

A second victim was found on the street had also been shot in the chin, police said. He is expected to recover from his injuries.

The investigation into the shooting is ongoing but police believe it was people in two separate vehicles shooting at each other.