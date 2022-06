A child died in a fire at a home in Pine County, Minnesota, early Monday morning.

The Pine County Sheriff's Office said it responded to a 911 call of a house fire in the Sturgeon Lake area at 1:36 a.m. on June 20, with a boy still in the house.

Fire departments from neighboring communities responded and "quickly" located the boy, but he had already died.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.