Chemical distributor in St. Paul, Minnesota evacuated for chemical spill

Authorities evacuated a building in St. Paul, Minnesota late Thursday morning after employees noticed a chemical was leaking from a 55-gallon drum.

St. Paul Fire Department Deputy Chief Roy Mokosso said crews responded to a hazardous materials call at 11:30 a.m. from Univar Solutions, a chemical and ingredients distributor, on the 800 block of Terrace Court.

They evacuated the building and a medical team evaluated the employees who were in close proximity to the spilled chemical. No employees reported any ill effects.

The fire department's chemical assessment team is inside the building evaluating the spill. Mokosso said there is no threat to the public at this time.

