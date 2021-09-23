Derek Chauvin files new appeal in his conviction in the murder of George Floyd

article

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin filed an appeal with the Minnesota state appellate court on Thursday in his murder conviction for the death of George Floyd.

Chauvin was convicted in April for Floyd's murder in May of 2020 on charges of manslaughter and murder. Prosecutors argued that Chauvin had caused Floyd's death by kneeling on his neck for too long and failing to follow police procedures.

Chauvin had 90 days to file the appeal after his sentencing on June 25; Thursday is 90 days since that date. In documents filed on Thursday, Chauvin is raising 14 issues with his prosecution, including the court not changing the venue for the case and refusing to sequester the jury.

The filing also questions the court allowing prosecutors to add a third-degree murder charge against Chauvin. The third-degree murder charge was also the focus of a Minnesota Supreme Court ruling earlier this month that reversed the conviction of Mohamed Noor.

You can click here to read the appeal paperwork.