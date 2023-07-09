Chatbot helps Army soldier, fiancee rush to altar before deployment

ChatGPT has landed a new job title on its resume: wedding officiant.

Colorado couple Reece Wiench and Deyton Truitt celebrated their wedding in Morrison, Colorado at the Historic Morrison Church. Though the church dates back to the 1800s, the couple also embraced the future of technology by employing ChatGPT to oversee their wedding.

"Thank you all for joining us today to celebrate the extraordinary love and unity of Reece Wiench and Deyton Truitt," the chatbot said at the couple’s wedding last month.

Wiench and Truitt said they planned their wedding in just five days, explaining that Truitt was about to deploy for the Army and Wiench wanted to join him after basic training.

Colorado does not require a licensed marriage official to officiate ceremonies, so the bride’s dad, Stephen Wiench, had the idea to use the "easier and cheaper" officiant.

The chatbot was at first hesitant to conduct the ceremony, according to CBS Colorado.

"It said 'no' at first. 'I can't do this, I don't have eyes, I don't have a body. I can't officiate at your wedding,'" Wiench recounted of what the bot said.

The couple persisted and fed the chatbot personal information about them to weave into ChatGPT’s remarks during the ceremony. The couple even sent out a message written by ChatGPT to their 30 guests explaining AI would be officiating the wedding.

"During the ceremony, I will eloquently express the significance of this historic moment and the limitless possibilities that arise when love and technology intersect," the bot wrote in its statement, according to the Longmont Leader.

The couple told the local outlet they did not know what exactly the bot would say during the ceremony, and placed a robot mask over a speaker to make it appear as if someone was speaking.

"We are honored and grateful to each and every one of you here, especially those who have traveled out of state – notably, Kansas," the chatbot said during the wedding.

The couple noted they did not rely on the AI system to write their vows, which they crafted on their own.

The couple and guests reported they were pleased with the AI-assisted wedding , with Wiench saying, "ChatGPT took something personal to humans like a wedding and enhanced it."

