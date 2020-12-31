Charlotte, Theodore top Minnesota hospital's most popular baby names
(FOX 9) - The list is out! With hours to go before the calendar turns to 2021, M Health Fairview released its list of the most popular baby names of 2020.
Of the 13,000 babies born at M Health Fairview hospitals this year, here are the 10 most popular girl names and boy names (spoiler alert: Olivia and Henry make an appearance).
Girl names:
- Charlotte
- Olivia
- Sophia
- Amelia
- Avery
- Evelyn
- Emma
- Lucy
- Ava
- Isla
Boy names:
- Theodore
- Henry
- William
- Oliver
- Owen
- Leo
- Benjamin
- James
- Elijah
- Logan (Tied)
- Noah (Tied)