Charlotte, Theodore top Minnesota hospital's most popular baby names

The list is out! With hours to go before the calendar turns to 2021, M Health Fairview released its list of the most popular baby names of 2020.

Of the 13,000 babies born at M Health Fairview hospitals this year, here are the 10 most popular girl names and boy names (spoiler alert: Olivia and Henry make an appearance).

Girl names:

Charlotte Olivia Sophia Amelia Avery Evelyn Emma Lucy Ava Isla

Boy names: