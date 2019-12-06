Charges possible in apparent overdose death of 10-year-old girl in Minneapolis

The Hennepin County Attorney's Office is reviewing possible charges in the apparent overdose death of a 10-year-old girl in Minneapolis.

Police records say officers were dispatched to a south side home Nov. 21 on a report of a child who was choking.

Firefighters and paramedics tried to revive her, but she was pronounced dead after being rushed by ambulance to the Hennepin County Medical Center.

A police report says the girl died of an overdose, while no cause of death has been officially released by the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office. Investigators have forwarded the case to the county prosecutors.