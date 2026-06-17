Fatal I-494 crash leads to vehicular homicide charges for Roseville man

The Brief A fatal crash during the early morning hours of June 13, 2026, left one person dead along Interstate 494 near Highway 100. Seth Rylee Timmers, 25, has since been charged with two counts of criminal vehicular homicide. Both carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison. According to charges, Timmers admitted to troopers that he had been drinking earlier in the evening at Sneaky Pete’s in Minneapolis. A preliminary breath test showed his Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) as .141 – nearly two times the legal limit.



A Roseville man faces multiple charges stemming from a fatal crash on Interstate 494 during which authorities believe he was driving impaired.

Fatal I-494 crash

What we know:

Seth Rylee Timmers, 25, faces two counts of criminal vehicular homicide following a crash that occurred in Bloomington on June 13. Both carry a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.

According to charges filed in Hennepin County, around 4:19 a.m., Minnesota State Patrol Troopers responded to a report of a multi-vehicle crash on westbound I-494 near Highway 100.

When they arrived at the scene, troopers reportedly observed a white Jeep Grand Cherokee with substantial front-end damage on the left shoulder, a black Honda CRV with driver’s side door damage on the right shoulder, and FedEx truck stopped 100 yards west of the crash location.

They also discovered a man lying in the westbound lanes of traffic of I-494, who was pronounced dead on arrival, and later identified as the driver of the Jeep. Authorities believe he was ejected from his vehicle during the crash.

Dig deeper:

During an investigation, troopers were able to identify the driver of the Honda as Timmers, who was required to be extracted from the vehicle and appeared "confused about where he was," according to charges.

A crash reconstruction conducted by the State Patrol determined that Timmers, while driving the CRV, was attempting a U-Turn on westbound I-494, which would have resulted in his vehicle illegally going the wrong way. As he veered into the lane of traffic, he then was hit by the oncoming Jeep. The FedEx driver, who was also traveling westbound on I-494, then struck the rear of the Jeep as it was disabled in the left lane, due to being unable to stop in time.

The victim was ejected out of his driver’s side door from the impact of the FedEx truck, according to charges.

What's next:

A trooper reported that he believed Timmers was impaired due to his "bloodshot, watery eyes" as well as having dilated pupils and an odor of alcohol.

According to charges, he admitted to drinking previously in the evening at Sneaky Pete’s in Minneapolis.

A preliminary breath test showed his Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) as .141 – at which point he was placed under arrest.

A blood sample also determined his BAC was .08 or above within 2 hours of driving, charges state.