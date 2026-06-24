Minnesota fraud suspect accused of using 'TurboTax Sauce' guide to exploit tax breaks

The Brief A Minneapolis father and son are facing federal tax fraud charges after allegedly using an online guide called "TurboTax Sauce" to file fraudulent tax returns and market the scheme to others. The pair allegedly filed six fraudulent returns, with refunds ranging from $27,107 to $32,478 per return, and marketed the scheme to others. LaMar Javis Burgess was ordered detained in federal custody pending trial following a detention hearing.



A Minneapolis father and son accused of tax fraud charges are accused of using an online guide titled "TurboTax Sauce" to learn how to exploit the tax code to file millions in false claims.

‘TurboTax Sauce’

What we know:

LaMar Javis Burgess, 44, and his son, LaMar Dazjar Burgess, 23, both face charges of conspiracy to defraud and making false claims for tax refunds. The father also faces a felony weapons charge for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

The father and son are accused of filing tax returns containing millions of dollars in false claims.

Local perspective:

The father and son are accused of defrauding the government by filing false federal tax returns.

Prosecutors say the father, LaMar Javis Burgess, used an online guide titled "TurboTax Sauce: The 'Self-Employed' Way" to learn how to prepare the fraudulent returns.

It should be noted that the guide doesn't appear to be officially associated with the company TurboTax.

False tax return scheme

Big picture view:

The father and son are accused of not only preparing false tax returns for themselves, but marketing their tax fraud scheme to others. On the tax returns, the Burgesses are accused of providing false employment information and claiming ineligible tax credits, like sick and family leave – which was meant for self-employed individuals who fell sicks from COVID-19 – and credits for tax paid on fuel.

Working with other conspirators, the father and son are accused of filing six fraudulent returns and receiving refunds ranging between $27,107 to $32,478 per return. The father allegedly charged taxpayers a portion of their tax returns as his fee.

Dig deeper:

For the gun charge, LaMar Javis Burgess was ineligible to possess a weapon due to multiple past felony convictions, including two weapons cases and an assault on a peace officer case from 2020.

What's next:

LaMar Javis Burgess was ordered to be detained in federal custody pending trial following a detention hearing.