North Mankato murder suspect accused of trying to bribe victim in robbery case

The Brief Ryan Wolner, already facing charges in a deadly North Mankato shooting, is now accused of attempting to bribe the victim in a separate Mankato robbery case. Wolner allegedly asked a friend to approach the robbery victim and offer him $5,000 to go to police and recant his accusations. The victim agreed to make the video after being made aware of the cash offer but told police he lied.



One of the men facing charges in the deadly shooting in North Mankato that claimed the life of a 17-year-old is now accused of attempting to bribe the victim in a separate robbery case in Mankato.

North Mankato suspect faces bribery accusation

The backstory:

Ryan Wolner is charged with bribery connected to a robbery he was charged with earlier this year out of Mankato. In that case, he was accused of holding a man at gunpoint outside a business and forcing him to drive to an apartment complex.

At the apartment complex, Wolner allegedly stole the victim's wallet, which contained hundreds of dollars, and ran away on foot.

Dig deeper:

Wolner is now accused of offering the victim money to recant his story.

According to charges, he allegedly asked a friend to approach the robbery victim and get him to recant his accusations against Wolner. He offered his friend $2,000 if he could get the victim to recant on video. Wolner also said he would be willing to pay the victim $5,000 if he were to go to the police and recant.

The victim confirmed to police that he knew Wolner's friend and the other had approached him to go fishing back in March. According to the charges, the victim told the friend that "he wanted nothing to do with Wolner."

However, when informed about the cash offer, the victim agreed to lie and make the video.

North Mankato shooting

What we know:

According to the new charges, the information on the alleged bribery came to light during the investigation in Nicollet County for the deadly shooting in North Mankato. In that shooting, Wolner is accused of setting up a robbery during a drug deal that ended with the victim being killed in a shooting.

Wolner allegedly lured the victim to the crime scene with the offer of a large cannabis purchase. He is accused of obtaining the rifle used to kill Goodsell and furnishing it for the alleged triggerman, Abdikhadar Fakdhi Mohidin.

According to a criminal complaint, Mohidin admitted to police that he shot Goodsell.