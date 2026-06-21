St. Paul man charged with stealing $78K in Minnesota Medicaid funds via fake time sheets

The Brief Tremayne Lemar Jackson is charged with eight felony counts of theft by false representation in Ramsey County. Prosecutors allege Jackson submitted fraudulent time sheets for personal care services he did not provide, resulting in more than $125,000 in Medicaid payments. Jackson denies wrongdoing and claims he fulfilled his duties.



A St. Paul man faces multiple felony charges after investigators say he defrauded Minnesota’s Medicaid program by submitting thousands of hours of false time sheets for care services he allegedly did not perform.

Charges against Tremayne Lemar Jackson

What we know:

According to a criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court, Tremayne Lemar Jackson is accused of submitting time sheets for personal care assistant and homemaker services he did not actually provide between July 2020 and June 2024.

Investigators say Jackson claimed to be working for several home health care agencies while also holding other full-time jobs and even living out of state. The complaint states Jackson reported working more than 6,000 hours that overlapped with his employment as a women’s basketball coach at Barclays College in Kansas and as a behavioral specialist for Roseville Area Schools.

Prosecutors allege Jackson was paid $78,266.18 in wages out of a total $125,388.31 in Medicaid funds paid out due to the false claims.

By the numbers:

The charging documents break down the alleged overpayments by time period, ranging from $3,131.36 to $60,297.70 per count. The largest single period of alleged fraud was from December 2023 to June 2024, when Jackson is accused of causing more than $60,000 in Medicaid payments, $35,131.88 of which he received in wages.

The complaint also details how Jackson’s time sheets sometimes showed him providing services to multiple clients at the same time or to clients who were hospitalized, which is not allowed under Medicaid rules.

Investigators say Jackson’s training as a personal care assistant included instruction on accurately completing time sheets and understanding the consequences of fraud.

Jackson’s response and investigation details

The other side:

During a phone call with a lead investigator in April 2025, Jackson said, "It was Monday through Friday but it was like mentorship, so I would… go and help out with kids who were struggling with their schooling … so it wasn’t like anything, like a full-day type of thing."

He also stated, "I was told was that as long as I was doing the things that were needing to be done, it wasn’t like I had to be here at a certain time." Jackson added, "Personally, I haven’t done anything wrong."

Investigators say Jackson did not respond to further requests to meet after that phone call.

Timeline:

The alleged fraudulent activity spans from July 2020 through June 2024, with charges covering eight separate time periods.

What we don't know:

It is not yet clear if Jackson has entered a plea or when his next court appearance will be. The complaint does not specify whether any of the agencies involved have faced separate action or how the alleged fraud was first detected.