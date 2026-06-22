EagleCam eaglet grounded after storm released by DNR after check-up

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The Brief A Minnesota EagleCam eaglet that went missing after a storm has been treated at the Raptor Center and released back to its nest, while the two remaining eaglets also fledged. Concerned EagleCam viewers and DNR staff noticed a missing third eaglet on June 11 after a storm knocked the camera offline. On the same day as the release, one eaglet fledged that morning and another fledged that afternoon.



An EagleCam eaglet that went missing from its nest after a storm has been released by the Minnesota DNR after making a recovery at the Raptor Center.

Eaglet found grounded after storm

The backstory:

Concerned loyal EagleCam viewers and DNR staff first noticed the missing eaglet on June 11` after a storm knocked the camera offline. After the camera was restored, viewers asked the DNR about the missing third eaglet.

The DNR's Minnesota Nongame Wildlife Program responded, telling concerned viewers that staff had gone to check on the eaglet and found it on the ground. Because the eaglet appeared to be uninjured, the DNR initially left it where it was after consulting with the Raptor Center.

"We consulted with The Raptor Center and since the eaglets have reached the normal age for fledging, we decided to leave the eaglet be," the DNR explained. "The parents are still attentive with the chicks even after they fledge, but we are continuing to monitor the situation."

At the time, the DNR said it was unclear if the eaglet had been knocked from its nest due to the storm or a normal fledging. Regardless, they decided to let the normal natural process play out.

Local perspective:

Days later, after being notified by a passerby, the DNR later discovered the grounded eaglet in some dense vegetation, further away from its parents. The eaglet was then brought to the Raptor Center for evaluation.

In an update on Monday, the DNR said the Raptor Center has since given the bird a clean bill of health, and it has been released back to its nest. Before being released, the eaglet was outfitted with a GPS monitoring device as part of the Raptor Center's post-release monitoring program.

Two other eagles fledge the nest

Big picture view:

Since the eaglet was grounded, officials also say the two other eaglets fledged the nest.

The DNR says one eaglet fledged the nest on the morning of June 18. And the final eaglet fledged the nest on June 22. The DNR says newly fledged eagles may return to the nest but will spend more time away as they gain strength and grow more independent.

Big picture view:

The three chicks were first spotted in the nest back in late March and fans have been tracking the eaglet's plight ever since then.

You can watch the DNR EagleCam by clicking here.