Minneapolis man sentenced to over 7 years for aiding and abetting violent carjacking

The Brief Havion Eddie Amaru Holmes, 24, has been sentenced to around seven and a half years for aiding and abetting a carjacking that left the victim severely injured. Holmes and another man approached a couple in a car, ordered them out and were struck with firearms. Holmes and the man fled, but Holmes was eventually apprehended.



A Minneapolis man has been sentenced for his role in a violent carjacking in August 2024.

Sentencing in Minneapolis carjacking

What we know:

According to the Department of Justice (DOJ), 24-year-old Havion Eddie Amaru Holmes was sentenced to 90 months, or seven-and-a-half years, in prison for aiding and abetting carjacking.

The backstory:

The DOJ says that on Aug. 24, 2024, Holmes and another man approached a couple in a car with guns. The victims were then pulled out of the car and were each struck with a firearm, with the woman being hit in the nose and head, and the man being hit in the back and neck.

Holmes and the other man then took the car and fled the scene.

Court documents state that minutes later, authorities found the stolen SUV and tried to pull them over, but Holmes and the other man fled, leading to a high-speed pursuit.

The men then crashed the car, and fled on foot. Holmes was eventually apprehended.

What we don't know:

The DOJ did not name the other man involved. It is not clear if he has been charged.