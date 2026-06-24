Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter sentencing scheduled
MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - The sentencing for Vance Boelter has been scheduled following his guilty plea for his role in the fatal shootings of Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark Hortman, and the shootings that injured Sen. John Hoffman and his wife, Yvette Hoffman.
Sentencing scheduled for Vance Boelter
What we know:
According to court documents, Boelter's sentencing is scheduled for July 23 at 10 a.m.
Guilty plea
The backstory:
Earlier in June, Boelter changed his plea from not guilty to guilty on all six counts against him.
The plea deal calls for Boelter to serve two life sentences plus 40 years. In exchange, the government will not seek the death penalty against Boelter.
Boelter is accused of fatally shooting House Speaker Rep. Melissa Hortman and her husband Mark Hortman in their Brooklyn Park home, as well as shooting Sen. John Hoffman and his wife Yvette Hoffman in their Champlin home on June 14, 2025.
READ MORE: Minnesota lawmaker shootings: Vance Boelter pleads guilty to all federal charges
The Source: Federal court documents and past FOX 9 reporting.