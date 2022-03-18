Charges: Minnesota woman kills mother after ‘squeezing her like a python’

A woman has been arrested for killing her mother after "squeezing her like a python" according to recent charges.

Cassandra A. DuSold, 33, of New Market Township was charged Monday in Scott County District Court with second-degree murder in connection with attacking Dorothy I. DuSold, 69, last Wednesday at a house on the 9600 block of Livery Lane.

According to the criminal complaint, when police arrived Cassandra DuSold was the only other person in the house and said that she was in the kitchen when she heard a thud before going into the bedroom and seeing her mother face-down on the floor. She said she called 911 and started CPR.

After questioning Cassandra DuSold then told detectives the attack came after her mother "met her with claws," and scratched her on one arm.

The daughter said she put her mother in a chokehold, and "squeezed like a python so hard" before they both fell to the floor. Dorothy DuSold later died at M Health Fairview Ridges Hospital in Burnsville.

Cassandra DuSold was arrested at the scene and remains jailed in lieu of $1 million bail ahead of a court appearance Friday.

Advertisement

Dorothy DuSold's husband, Doug DuSold, holds a seat on the New Market Township Board of Supervisors.