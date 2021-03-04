Charges: Minneapolis man admits to drunken deadly shooting

A 40-year-old Minneapolis man has been charged with murder after police say he admitted to drunkenly shooting and killing a woman late last month.

The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office charged Tyrone Maddox with second-degree murder for the deadly shooting which occurred Feb. 28.

In an interview with police, Maddox denied killing the woman, but after being shown surveillance video and statements from a witness, he admitted to it, saying he was drunk at the time of the shooting and that it was unintentional.

According to the charges, police responded to 3214 Logan Ave. N. in Minneapolis on a report of a shooting. At the scene, officers found the victim in the middle of the road, face down, with a gunshot wound to her stomach. She was pronounced dead at the hospital.

According to surveillance video and witness testimony, a car pulled up to the address next to the victim. Maddox can be seen getting out of the car and walking with her. Eventually, she is seen falling to the ground. Then, Maddox got back in the car and told the driver to flee the scene.

Police found Maddox in downtown Minneapolis. He tried to run away and threw a handgun away under a car as he fled. He was apprehended and the gun was found later.

Maddox made his first court appearance Thursday.