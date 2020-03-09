Charges: Maple Grove woman shot boyfriend following reported assault

A 29-year-old woman is charged with murder after a man was found dead in an apartment Thursday in Maple Grove, Minnesota.

Stephanie Louise Clark is charged with second-degree murder in connection to her boyfriend's death.

According to the criminal complaint, at about 6 p.m. March 5, officers were dispatched to an apartment on the 6000 block of Magda Drive in Maple Grove on a report of a shooting.

Officers later spoke with a witness who reported hearing loud bangs. The witness said Clark came to her door with her 5-year-old son and was crying, saying “he’s dead,” and “I shot him because he hit me.”

Police found Clark near the main door of the apartment building.

According to the complaint, when officers entered the apartment, they noted the smell of gunpowder and located two revolvers. Officers then found a man in the bedroom with what appeared to be a gunshot wound to the head. The victim, identified as Clark’s boyfriend, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers also noticed a half-eaten sandwich on a child’s plate, leading them to believe that the child was home at the time of the murder.

Once in custody, Clark told police her boyfriend assaulted her. Officers noticed she had a bruise on the left side of her back.

According to the complaint, Clark told police that earlier in the day, her boyfriend confronted her about talking to a male inside of a store and punched her. She went to pick up her son, and when she returned home, the argument continued.

When her boyfriend went into the bedroom, she followed him and shot him in the chest. When the revolver ran out of bullets, she grabbed another revolver and shot him in the head multiple times.