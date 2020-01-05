Charges: Man shot, killed woman who honked at him in northern Minnesota

article

A man has been charged with murder and assault for the shooting of a woman in northwestern Minnesota after police say she honked at the suspect while trying to help him out.

On New Year's morning, around 8:05 a.m., 51-year-old Angela Wynne drove to the home of 56-year-old Angelo Borreson near Badger, Minnesota to help him get gas for his vehicle, the criminal complaint obtained by the Associated Press reads. But, when Wynne arrived, Borreson told police she honked her horn at him and yelled.

The charges state that Borreson said he accidentally shot Wynne with his shotgun after she yelled at him to hurry up. Borreson claimed he didn't mean to fire the gun.

Borreson is being held in Roseau County Jail on the murder charge. The BCA has assisted the local sheriff's office in the investigation.