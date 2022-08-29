Charges: Man abducted woman, led police on chase reaching 124 mph

A man accused of kidnapping a woman in Minneapolis, and then leading police on a chase that spanned multiple cities and reached more than 124 mph has been charged.

Daquairus Nathaniel Black, 25, of Minneapolis, was charged in Goodhue County on Monday with several felonies, including kidnapping, false imprisonment, fleeing a police officer, and being a prohibited person in possession of ammo or firearm, in connection to the Aug. 27 incident.

According to the criminal complaint, Black kidnapped a woman in Minneapolis and let her go at a Casey's in Cannon Falls, before leading police on a chase that went from Cannon Falls to Northfield and then to Interstate 35 near Faribault.

Black is scheduled to make his initial court appearance on Monday morning.

The charges

Cannon Falls Police Department Chief Jeff McCormick responded to a reported abduction at 10:48 a.m. on Aug. 27, the criminal complaint says, noting the victim, a woman, was crying in the women's bathroom at Casey's in Cannon Falls.

On his way to Casey's, McCormick learned the suspect left in a car and was heading toward a funeral home. McCormick responded and saw a man who was possibly the suspect.

While police were responding, officers learned the suspect left Casey's in a car and was heading toward a funeral home. An officer responded and saw a man in a car who was the possible suspect. McCormick made a U-turn to make contact with the suspect, but the driver pulled away. He then activated his lights and siren, but the driver continued at a high rate of speed, charges said.

During the chase, the suspect crashed into McCormick's squad car, sending both vehicles into the front yard of a home in Cannon Falls. Then the suspect drove back onto the street, narrowly missing a woman on the roadway, charges said.

The suspect continued driving, eventually getting on Highway 19 and then Highway 52 northbound. McCormick requested help from outside agencies, and continued to follow the suspect, reaching a speed of 124 mph but couldn't catch up to the suspect's vehicle.

McCormick maintained sight of the suspect's vehicle as he weaved between traffic lanes, the complaint said. As they approached Hampton, McCormick lost sight of the suspect's vehicle. State Patrol advised the suspect had exited off of Highway 52, at which point McCormick terminated his pursuit near mile marker 109.

McCormick then drove to Casey's, where the victim was waiting to go to the hospital. The victim said she was staying at the Embassy Suites in Minneapolis after attending a concert with her boyfriend and friends. They'd been drinking and she got into an argument with her boyfriend, who left the hotel room. She followed him, walking a couple blocks from the hotel, charges said.

The victim saw a vehicle parked, assuming it was a rideshare vehicle, so she got in and told the driver to head to the parking ramp where her was parked. The driver, later identified as Black, started driving and didn't let the victim out of the car, the complaint said. The victim wasn't sure where all they drove, but remembered seeing signs for the cities of Newport and Woodbury.

She tried to jump out of the vehicle while it slowed down to turn, but Black prevented her from getting out, the complaint said. She needed to use the bathroom, so the suspect stopped at Casey's. She walked in and repeatedly said to call the police, and then she stayed in the bathroom.

During the incident, the victim said the driver would push up her dress and rub her thigh, which made her "freeze up." She said she told the driver she wanted to get out, but the driver said it wasn't an option. He said her option was to perform sexual acts on him, saying this at least eight times.

Black was eventually arrested by the Faribault Police Department. Police searched the vehicle, finding the victim's purse, a pistol and two magazines, charges said.

According to the criminal complaint, Black has a prior conviction for threats of violence/terroristic threats from 2017.