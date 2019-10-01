Charges expected for all 19 students involved in fight at St. Cloud high school

Officials in St. Cloud, Minnesota said they've learned more about the large fight that broke out last Wednesday at St. Cloud Technical High School.

According to police, the fight appears to have started between two 16-year-old boys who had an issue with each other from a previous fight that occurred off school grounds.

The two boys - each accompanied by numerous friends - engaged in a mutual fight in a hallway in the school. This initial fight led to three more fights within a 10-minute period, involving the same students, all taking place at various different hallway locations. The number of students fighting grew as the friends now started to mutually and willingly fight each other. None of the altercations took place in any of the classrooms.

A St. Cloud police officer assigned to the school as a school resource officer was on scene and responded immediately, but multiple officers were sent to the school due to the number of individuals fighting. St. Cloud Tech was placed on lockdown by administrators as the school took security actions. In all, 20 police officers responded to the incident.

Three staff members received minor injuries while trying to stop the fights.

During the investigation, officers learned that a pocket knife had been displayed by one of the students during the fight. However, no one was injured by the knife. This student was one of the originally detained students and will be charged.

So far, 19 students have been identified as taking part in the fight, and charges are pending on each student.

Administration said none of the students involved in the incident will be returning to the school this school year, and serious disciplinary action up to and including expulsion will be considered for all involved.