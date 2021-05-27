Charges: Driver 'all over the road' kills Mounds View woman doing yard work

Police say a 62-year-old Coon Rapids man struck and killed a woman in a hit-and-run crash who was doing yard work in Mounds View Tuesday afternoon.

According to charges filed in Ramsey County District Court, Donald Harris faces two felony counts of criminal vehicular homicide. One is for gross negligence and the other for hit-and-run.

The crash occurred just after 2:15 p.m. Tuesday. There, witnesses say Harris was driving south on Long Lake Road when he was trying to pass a car using the parking lane and hit the woman who was doing yard work. She was found with gruesome, visible injuries next to her boots, a shovel and grass clippings from her yard. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses say Harris’ SUV was "all over the road" in the moments leading up to the crash. Police say he never slowed down, even after hitting the victim.

Minutes after the incident, Harris was arrested after crashing the vehicle into a street sign and then into a ditch in Spring Lake Park. He was found with small alcohol bottles in his hand. Police also found a small amount of cocaine in the vehicle. The vehicle had significant damage.

According to online court records, a judge set Harris' bail at $100,000 with no conditions or $25,000 with conditions. His next hearing is scheduled in June.