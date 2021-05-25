Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run crash in Mounds View

A pedestrian was killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Mounds View Tuesday afternoon, according to the Mounds View Police Department.

Officers responded to the incident at 1:17 p.m. in the 8200 block of Long Lake Road. When they arrived, the pedestrian had passed away. After interviewing witnesses, they got a description of the suspect vehicle, which they tracked down to another crash in a nearby city.

Authorities arrested the driver. Charges are pending.