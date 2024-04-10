Chanhassen student arrested after semiautomatic handgun investigation

An 18-year-old student at Chanhassen High School was arrested on Tuesday after a police investigation determined he had been in possession of a handgun illegally outfitted to make it semiautomatic.

According to the Carver County Sheriff’s Office, around 12:13 p.m., police arrested the student after determining he had allegedly been in possession of a handgun fitted with an auto sear – a device that converts a semiautomatic handgun into a fully automatic handgun, and illegal to possess in Minnesota – during a traffic stop on Jan. 11.

He was arrested on April 9 at the school without incident, and not in possession of any weapons.

The Carver County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate the incident with assistance from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms (ATF).