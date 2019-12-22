Chanhassen, Minn. crews knock down fire at motel

article

Firefighters say a unit at a motel and campground in Chanhassen, Minnesota was burned Sunday morning after a fire broke out.

Crews were called around 5 a.m. to the motel off Great Plains Boulevard near Flying Cloud Drive.

At the scene, firefighters say they found a fire burning within a unit at the motel, which appeared to be a cabin.

Fire crews say no one was hurt in the fire. The cause of the blaze and the extent of damage to the structure is not known.