Chanhassen, Minn. crews knock down fire at motel
CHANHASSEN, Minn. (FOX 9) - Firefighters say a unit at a motel and campground in Chanhassen, Minnesota was burned Sunday morning after a fire broke out.
Crews were called around 5 a.m. to the motel off Great Plains Boulevard near Flying Cloud Drive.
At the scene, firefighters say they found a fire burning within a unit at the motel, which appeared to be a cabin.
Fire crews say no one was hurt in the fire. The cause of the blaze and the extent of damage to the structure is not known.