Changes coming to MSP Airport security checkpoints

Starting Monday, all TSA PreCheck and CLEAR PreCheck passengers will have use the South Checkpoint while all other passengers will use the North Checkpoint at Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport according to the Metropolitan Airport Commission.

The airport will have staff directing passengers as well as signs and announcements.

The remodeling is scheduled to be completed by mid-December.

These checkpoint changes are only for Terminal 1. Terminal 2 will be unaffected.