Champlin Police: Stop 'canoodling' in busy parking lots

Police in Champlin, Minnesota are asking residents to please stop having sex in busy parking lots.

According to a Facebook post from the Champlin Police Department, an officer had to tap on the car window of a couple having sex at noon in an autobody parking lot, leading the department to issue the reminder.

"We would like to pass along a friendly reminder to everyone looking for some alone time with a sweetheart to please avoid any romantic entanglement in busy parking lots during normal business hours," the post said.

The post added, "nothing kills the mood quite like Officer Irish tapping on your window."

The department pleaded with residents to find somewhere else for any "canoodling."