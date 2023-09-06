Champlin PD adds officer at Mann theater to deal with rowdy teens

article

The Champlin Police Department says it will periodically staff a police officer at the Champlin Mann's Theater to deal with rowdy teens.

In a message posted on Facebook, the department says it is responding to requests for help with "large groups of individuals who have spoiled the magic of the movies with boisterous, disruptive and (sometimes) criminal behavior."

Speaking with FOX 9, Champlin Police Chief Glen Schneider emphasized there are no safety or violence concerns at the theater. Rather, the problem is simply some rowdy teens "doing what teenagers do."

The chief says this isn't a full-time gig – an officer will only be at the theater on an intermittent basis.

The hope is the police presence will help dissuade any bad behavior.