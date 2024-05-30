Chad Daybell: Jury reaches verdict in triple murder trial

A jury has reached a verdict in the trial of an Idaho man accused of killing his wife's two children and his previous wife.

The verdict will be read at 1 p.m. Arizona time.

Chad Daybell is accused of killing Lori Vallow's two youngest children, JJ Vallow and Tylee Ryan. Daybell is also accused of killing Tammy Daybell.

Last year, Vallow was found guilty of the three murders and sentenced to life in prison.

The children were found in his backyard in June 2020 after missing for several months. Tammy was found to have died from asphyxiation in October 2019.

This is a developing story. Stay with us for updates.