Expand / Collapse search
Wind Chill Warning
until SAT 12:00 PM CST, Benton County, Big Stone County, Blue Earth County, Brown County, Carlton/South St. Louis Counties, Central St. Louis County, Cottonwood County, Crow Wing County, Douglas County, Faribault County, Isanti County, Jackson County, Kanabec County, Kandiyohi County, Koochiching County, Lac Qui Parle County, Lincoln County, Lyon County, Martin County, McLeod County, Meeker County, Mille Lacs County, Morrison County, Murray County, Nicollet County, Nobles County, North Cass County, North Itasca County, North St. Louis County, Northern Aitkin County, Northern Cook/Northern Lake Counties, Pine County, Pipestone County, Pope County, Redwood County, Renville County, Sherburne County, Sibley County, South Aitkin County, South Cass County, South Itasca County, Southern Cook/North Shore County, Southern Lake/North Shore, Stearns County, Stevens County, Swift County, Todd County, Watonwan County, Wright County, Yellow Medicine County
2
Wind Chill Warning
until SUN 10:00 AM CST, Clay County, East Becker County, East Marshall County, East Otter Tail County, East Polk County, Grant County, Hubbard County, Kittson County, Lake Of The Woods County, Mahnomen County, Norman County, North Beltrami County, North Clearwater County, Pennington County, Red Lake County, Roseau County, South Beltrami County, South Clearwater County, Traverse County, Wadena County, West Becker County, West Marshall County, West Otter Tail County, West Polk County, Wilkin County

CDC reports E. coli outbreak across six U.S. states, linked to salad

By FOX 7 Austin Digital Team
Published 
Food and Drink
FOX 7 Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - The CDC has announced that an E. coli outbreak linked to certain brands of packaged salad has affected six U.S. states.

As of Dec. 30, 2021, thirteen people have been reported to be infected by E. coli. Four people have been hospitalized, including one with a type of kidney failure called hemolytic uremic syndrome. No deaths have been reported.

Packaged salad brands that may be contaminated with E. coli include Simple Truth Organic Power Greens and Nature's Basket Organic Power Greens with "best if used by" dates through Dec. 20, 2021.

The CDC is recommending consumers check their refrigerator and freezer and throw any of the above-mentioned products away. Investigators are working to determine if additional products may be contaminated.

Follow these five steps to clean your refrigerator, containers, and surfaces that may have touched the recalled salads.

The true number of E. coli infections is likely higher than the reported number because people recover without medical care and are not tested for the infection. The outbreak may not be limited to the states with known diseases.

If you have symptoms of E. coli, talk to your healthcare provider and write down what you ate in the week before sickness occurred.

Symptoms of the infection include severe stomach cramps, diarrhea (often bloody), and vomiting. Some people may have a fever, which usually is not very high (less than 101˚F/38.5˚C).

To learn more about the current E. coli outbreak, visit cdc.gov/ecoli.

___
MORE HEADLINES: 
Dole salad recall: Products sold in 26 states at risk of listeria
Nature's Own bread recall: 3,000 loaves recalled due to undeclared milk
Dry shampoo, conditioner recall: P&G issues recall over benzene
___
DOWNLOAD: FOX 7 AUSTIN NEWS APP
SUBSCRIBE: Daily Newsletter | YouTube
FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter