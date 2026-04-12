Red Flag Warning issued in SW Minnesota due to wildfire risk

The Brief A Red Flag Warning is in effect for Pipestone and Rock counties in southwest Minnesota until 7:00 p.m. on Sunday. The warning is due to extreme fire risk. Fires can spread quickly and grow out of control in these conditions. The DNR won't issue burning permits and campfires are discouraged while the warning is in effect.



A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of far southwestern Minnesota due to extreme fire risk.

Red Flag Warning details for southwest Minnesota

What we know:

The National Weather Service issued the warning for high winds and low humidity through 7:00 p.m. April 12. Fires can spread quickly and grow out of control in these conditions.

Why you should care:

Residents should not burn during this warning and should check recent burns to ensure they are out. The Department of Natural Resources will not issue open burning permits for large vegetative debris and campfires are discouraged.

The DNR urges everyone in the affected counties to be cautious and follow these restrictions.

What they're saying:

"Any spark could become a wildfire under Red Flag conditions," said Karen Harrison, DNR wildfire prevention specialist, in a provided statement.